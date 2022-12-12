ICSI CS Executive, Professional December 2022 Admit Card Released; Check Steps to Download

The admit cards for CS Professional and Executive examinations have been released by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). Candidates appearing for the examination can download the CS Executive, Professional admit card through the official website: icsi.edu.

Candidates need to log in to the examination portal with their registration number and date of birth to access and download the ICSI admit card 2022.

The CS Executive, Professional exam for the December session will take place between December 21 and 30 in offline mode. It is essential for the candidates to verify all the particulars such as their name, photograph, signature, registration number, stage and module of examination among others to avoid any last-minute trouble.

Candidates are advised to go through the instruction mentioned under “Instructions to Examinees” on the admit card. They are expected to adhere to the mentioned guidelines.

ICSI Executive, Professional Exams: How to download Admit Card?

Since the institute will not be sending the admit card in physical form by post, it is important that candidates download it by following the simple steps mentioned below:

Step 1. Go to the official website of the ICSI admit card: icsi.indiaeducation.net.

Step 2. To log in, fill in your credentials, which is your 17-digit registration number in the specified field.

Step 3. On the display page ‘Get admit card’ button will appear, click on that.

Step 4. Your CS hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Step 5. Download the ICSI CS December 2022 admit card. Do not forget to take a printout for future reference.

Along with the CS admit card, the candidates are required to carry their ICSI e-Identity card to the exam hall for verification purposes. It can be downloaded from the ICSI’s official portal. The e-identity card should be duly attested by list of officials listed by ICSI- ICSI officers, gazette officers with the central or State government, institute member with ACS/FCS number, a nationalized bank’s manager, a principal working with a recognized school or college. In case of any discrepancies, candidates must notify the institute via the support portal: support.icsi.edu.

