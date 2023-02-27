Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has begun the registration process for Company Secretary (CS) Executive and Professional June 2023 exam. The website to submit applications is icsi.edu and the last date to apply is March 25. However, by paying a late fee, candidates can register up to April 9, 2023.

Fee for both CS Executive and CS Professional courses is Rs 1,200 per module. Late fee is Rs 250 and the fee for changing exam centre, module or medium is also Rs 250 for each change.

“In case of submission of request for Change of Examination Centre from any of the Centre(s) located in India to Dubai, Surcharge of US$ 100 or its equivalent amount in Indian rupee i.e. 8286/= will be applicable in addition to the prescribed fee of ₹250/-). Request for deletion of number of module(s) and also request for change of Examination Centre within the city (where is multiple Centre in a city) is not allowed,” ICSI said.

ICSI CS June 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website – icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on the link for ICSI CS June 2023 registration

Step 3: Generate login credentials by submitting basic details

Step 4: Re-login and complete the application form as instructed

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents and submit the CS June application form

Step 6: Pay the application fee and download the fee receipt

Step 7: Download the confirmation page for future reference.

The ICSI has announced the results for the professional programme exam for December 2022 session on February 25. The results have been made available to the candidates online at icsi.edu. The ICSI CS executive and professional December 2022 session exams were conducted between December 21 and 30.

The next session for both courses will be conducted between June 1 and 10. Nikita Rameshbhai topped the CS Professional June 2022 session exam followed by Girishakar D Murar in the list of toppers. The results of the exams were declared on August 25.

