ICSI CS Executive Programme Result Out on Official Website, Get Direct Link to Download Scorecard Here

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI)has declared the CS executive programme result (Old & new) syllabus 2020 today atwww.icsi.edu. The ICSI has also uploaded the subject-wise break-up marks for CS Executive 2020 result each candidate individually.

The result cum scorecard for the ICSI CS executive programme (Old and New Syllabus) examination 2020 will be made available online only on the official website of ICSI. No physical result cum marks statement will be issued to the CS executive programme (Old and New Syllabus)candidates. Aspirants can download their ICSI CS executive programme result 2020 by followinga few simple steps.

How to check ICSI CS executive programme (old and new syllabus) result for December 2020:

Step 1:Visit the official website of ICSI

Step 2:On the homepage, click on the latest@icsi tab

Step 3: Click on the link to view result for CS executive programme exam – December 2020

Step 4:Enter the required registration details to log in

Step 5: Check your ICSI CS executive result and the scorecard

Step 6:Download it and keep it safely for further records

Click on the direct link to check the ICSICS executive programme result – December 2020

According to ICSI notification, a total of three candidates have grabbed the top three spots in CS executive programme Result 2020 for both old and new syllabus. Akanksha Gupta has topped the ICSI CS executive programme – December 2020 for the new syllabus and Tanmay Agarwal has bagged the top position for ICSI CS Executive Result 2020 for the old syllabus. Those who have scored a minimum of 50% aggregate marks in all the papers are qualified for CS executive programme.

Meanwhile, ICSI has also released the CS professional programme result cum mark sheet 2020today at 11 am. A total of ———candidates have qualified the paper and are eligible to pursue the CS executive programme. Aspirants are advised to visit the official website of ICSI for further details.