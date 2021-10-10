ICSI CS Foundation Exam Dates for December 2021 Session Released at icsi.edu

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the company secretaries (CS) foundation exam 2021 for the December term on January 3 and 4, 2022. Candidates can check the exam dates on the official site of ICSI at icsi.edu.

The Business Environment and Law (paper I) and the Business Management, Ethics and Entrepreneurship (paper II) exams will be conducted on Monday, january 3. While the Business Economics (paper III) and Fundamentals of Accounting and Auditing (paper IV) will be held on Tuesday, January 4.

The institute will conduct the exam in a computer-based test (CBT) mode. The exam for both days will be conducted in four shifts — the first shift will be from 9.30 am to 11 am, the second shift from 12 noon to 1.30 pm, the third shift from 2.30 pm to 4 pm, and the fourth shift from 5 pm to 6.30 pm.

Meanwhile, ICSI will release the result of the CS exam for the June 2021 term for professional, and executive programmes on October 13. The results of both the old and new syllabus will be released at icsi.edu. While the result for professional programmes will be out at 11 am, the executive result will be declared at 2 pm and the foundation courses results will be available from 4 pm onwards.

The formal e-result-cum-marks statement will be uploaded on the official portal of ICSI but no physical copy of the result will be issued for executive or professional courses. For foundational courses, a physical copy of the results will be despatched to the candidates at their registered address soon after declaration of the result.

