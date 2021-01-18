ICSI CS Foundation Result 2020 to be Declared Today at icsi.edu

The CS Foundation 2020 result will be declared by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) today, Monday, January 18, 2021. As per the schedule released by ICSI, the CS Foundation 2020result will be announced at 11 am. The result of CS Foundation 2020 will be released on the official website - http://icsi.edu.

The authorities conducted the ICSI CS Foundation Exam on December 26 and 27, 2020. All the candidates who have appeared in the examination will be able to download their CS Foundation 2020 result scorecards online using a valid login ID and password.

The result of CS Foundation 2020 could be downloaded in a pdf format. The result will have a mention of subject-wise scores as well as total marks secured by each candidate.

“The Result of CS Foundation Programme examination held on December 26 and 27, 2020 would be declared on Monday, January 18, 2021, at 11:00 AM. The result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu,” read the official notice.

CS Foundation Result 2020: Details mentioned on the scorecard

Name of the candidate

Name of the exam

Roll number

Qualifying status

Marks obtained in each subject

Overall marks

ICSI has clarified that “No physical copy of result-cum-marks statement shall be issued to the candidates.”

For the CS Foundation exam 2020, ICSI will upload a formal e-result-cum-marks statement on the official website after the result is announced. All the candidates are advised to download a copy of CS Foundation result for their future use.

As an entry-level exam for Company Secretaries, ICSI has replaced the CS Foundation exam with CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET). However, all the candidates who have earlier registered for the CS Foundation programme are eligible to appear for the CSEET exam.

All the candidates who have submitted fresh registrations will have to appear for CSEET 2021.