ICSI CS June 2021: ICSI Releases Time Table for Company Secretaries Exams

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the time table for the Company Secretaries (CS) Examinations, which are to be held in June 2021. The schedules for the Computer-Based Examination for Foundation Programme and the Executive and Professional Programme Examination are now available on the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

The ICSI CS exams for Foundation Programme will be conducted on June 5 and June 6, 2021. A total of four papers to be conducted. Paper 1 and 2 will be conducted on the first day, while Paper 3 and 4 will be held on the following day. On both days, the ICSI CS 2021 exams will be conducted in four batches.

Read the full time table for ICSI Foundation Programme Exams 2021 here.

The ICSI CS exams 2021 for the Executive Programme will commence from June 1 and end on June 9, 2021. The time-table for the old and the new syllabus are provided in the official notification. The Professional Programme exams will be held between June 1 and June 10, 2021. The timings for both Executive and Professional Programme exams will be 9 am to 12 noon. According to the notification, the institute has reserved June 11, 12, 13 and 14 to meet any exigency.

Read the full time table for ICSI CS 2021 Executive and Professional Programme Exams here.

Those candidates who are unable to take the ICSI CS exams scheduled to take place in December 2020 will be given the chance to appear in the June 2021 examinations. For this, the institute had provided the students with a one-time opt-out opportunity from the December 2020 CS exams. The candidates will be allowed to carry forward their candidature. The decision was taken in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The deadline to apply for the opt-out scheme is January 15, 2021. Once the candidate applies for it, their candidature for December 2020 exams will be cancelled. The examination fee paid for the December 2020 exam will also be carried forward to the June 2021 exams.