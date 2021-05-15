ICSI CS June Exam 2021 Registration Reopens From Today Onwards, Here’s How to Apply

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has reopened the ICSI CS June Exam 2021 registration window again today on May 15. Those who missed submitting their examination form for Foundation, Executive, and Professional programs earlier can now do the same on the official website. The application window will be closed by May 22. This facility has been provided as a special case due to the postponement of examination amid the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

ICSI CS June Exam 2021: Steps to submit the CS June exam form

Step 1: Go to the search bar of any internet browser and type the official web address of ICSI

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the “Online Services” tab

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Enter your registration details to log in to your account

Step 4: Next, fill in all the required fields in the application form and submit it

Step 5: Choose the payment mode and make the payment of the application

Step 6: Download and save a copy of the duly-filled application form for future reference

The institute has postponed all the Company Secretary (CS) examinations for the June session till further order. The exams were scheduled to be held from June 1 to June 10, however, the revised dates will be announced after reviewing the pandemic situation based on directives/guidelines of the various government departments. A notice regarding the same will be released at least 30 days prior to the exam on the website. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for further updates.

Meanwhile, the institute has also provided online doubt classes for the students preparing for the CS June exam 2021 at a nominal fee of Rs 1000 per module. Students can avail this facility by paying the fee as per the module.

