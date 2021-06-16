ICSI CS Opt-Out Facility for June 2021 Session: Here's How to Apply

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has allowed students to opt-out of the June exam. Those who do not want to appear for the exams can request an opt-out option by visiting the official website, icsi.edu. The exams which are usually held in June were postponed this year due to the pandemic and are now scheduled to be held from August 10 to 20.

Students who avail the opt-out option will get their benefits carried forward the credit of exam fee to the December 2021 session of exams. The option was available last year too and is being made available due to the pandemic. The opt-out facility will be available for students of foundation, executive, professional programmes.

ICSI CS Opt-Out Facility for June 2021 Session: How to Apply?

To avail the option, students can submit their request on a google form link provided at the official website of ICSI. If a student is submitting opt-out request from Sunday noon on August 1 to till11:59 pm on Friday, August 20, the candidate need not submit Covid-19 positive report.

While, if s/he is submitting an opt-out request from 00.01 hours on Saturday, August 21 till 23.59 hours on Saturday, September 4, the candidate will have to submit a Covid-19 positive report. Any request received through hard copy or email will not be entertained by ICSI.

Following the submission of the request, the institute will cancel the candidate’s enrollment for the June 2021 session and carry forward to the December 2021 session. The fees paid by the candidates will be carried forward as well. However, the syllabus will remain the same for both sessions.

The executive exams will be held from August 10 to 17 for the old syllabus and up to August 18 for the new syllabus. While the ICSI CS professional old and new syllabus exams will continue till August 20. The exams will be held from 10 am to 1 pm. For the foundation programme, the exam will be held on August 13 and 14.

