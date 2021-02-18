ICSI CS Professional, Executive Programme Result to be Released on February 25

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will be releasing the CS professional and executive programme (old and new syllabus) result on February 25 at icsi.edu. According to ICSI notification, the result for the CS professional programme will be declared at 11 am and the CS executive programme at 2 pm. ICSI will also upload the subject-wise break-up marks for each candidate immediately after the announcement of the result.

The result/scorecard for the professional programme (Old and New Syllabus) examination will be dispatched to the aspirants at their registered address within the 30 days of declaration of result. However, the executive programme results will be available online only. The Joint Secretary, Directorate Of Examinations has said, “In case the physical copy of Resultcum-Marks Statement is not received by any candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such candidates may contact the institute at exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars".

Read the ICSI notification herehttps://www.icsi.edu/media/webmodules/Declaration_of_result_CS_Exam_Dec2020.pdf

ICSI CS professional and executive programme exams 2020 were conducted from December 21 to December 31.

How to check ICSI CS professional and executive result 2020:

Step 1. The result will be uploaded on the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu

Step 2. Once the result is out, click on the direct link provided on the homepage

Step 3. Enter the required login details and submit

Step 4. Check your ICSI CS professional/executive result and the scorecard

Sep 5. Download it

Last year, ICSI CS professional and executive programme results were announced on February 25. A total of 9 CS students had grabbed the top 3 spots in both the programmes.

ICSI has also started the registration for ICSI CS executive entrance test 2021 from December 16 onwards. The last date to register yourself is April 15. Aspirants can complete the registration at icsi.edu under online services. Check the information handout for CSEET registration process here