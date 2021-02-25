ICSI CS Professional Result 2020: Scorecard to be Announced Shortly on Official Website, Know the Details Here

The ICSI CS Professional Result 2020 is expected to be announced soon for the students awaiting their scorecard. The Institute of Company Secretary of India (ICSI), according to its earlier notice, is due to declare the results on February 25. The ICSI CS professional result and CS executive result 2020 will be released shortly on the official website of the institute at www.icsi.edu. While the ICSI CS professional result (old and new syllabus) is expected to be declared by 11pm, the ICSI CS executive result (old and new syllabus) is assumed to beannounced at 2 PM.

The ICSI CS professional result (old and new syllabus) 2020 will be out along with a candidate’s subject-wise break up of marks. It is important to be noted that the Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement for ICSI CS professional result (old and new syllabus) 2020 will be sent physically to the students. As mentioned in an official notice, these result-cum-marks statement for ICSI CS professional result (old and new syllabus) 2020 will be dispatched to students by March 2, 2021.

How to check ICSI CS professional result (old and new syllabus) 2020 online

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI at www.icsi.edu

Step 2: Once on the homepage, choose the ticker for your result – Professional Old Syllabus or Professional New Syllabus

Step 3: Enter the login details

Step 4: The candidate information along with complete marks will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the result for future reference

Once the ICSI CS professional result (old and new syllabus) 2020 are declared, you can also visit this website for direct link.

An earlier notice regarding the result read, “The Centre-wise Merit List (upto 3rd rank for each stage of examination) along with the particulars of candidates shall also be provided at 2.00 PM.”