ICSI CS Result 2021 Dates Announced: Know When & Where to Check Marks

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will release the result of CS foundation, professional, and executive programmes for both old and new syllabus on October 13. The results along with scorecards having detailed scores will be available at icsi.edu. The result for professional programmes will be out at 11 am, those who appeared for executive courses can check score at 2 pm and the foundation courses results will be available from 4 pm onwards, as per the official notice.

Formal e-result-cum-marks statement will be uploaded on the website www.icsi.edu immediately after the declaration of result, however, no physical copy of the result will be issued for executive or professional courses. For foundational courses, a physical copy of the results will be despatched to the candidates at their registered address soon after declaration of the result.

In case the physical copy of result-cum-marks statement is not received by any candidate within 3O days of declaration of result, such candidates may contact the Institute at exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars.

ICSI CS Result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Open the browser and log on to the official website of ICSI, icsi.edu

Step 2: On the homepage of the institute, click on “Result of CS exams"

Step 3: A new page will open, login using credentials and click on the “submit” button

Step 4: Your CS result will appear on the screen

Step 5: You can download and also take a print of the result for future reference

Meanwhile, October 14 is also the deadline et to pay the exam fee for the next exam for executive and professional courses will also begin. The exams will be held from December 21 to December 30 in online mode.

