ICSI CS Professional Programme Result June 2022 Declared, How to Check Scores at icsi.edu

The Institute of Company Secretaries (ICSI) of India has announced their CS professional programme June 2022 results today, on the official website at icsi.edu. Candidates who took the exam to enrol in the CS professional programme can view and download their results by entering their application number, roll number, and birth date. The executive course results will be announced today at 2 pm.

Nikita Rameshbhai Chandwani has topped the ICSI CS professional programme June 2022 exam followed by Girishkar D Marur at rank 2, and Harsh Dev Chaudhary at rank 3. The candidates who appeared for the exam, will now receive an ICSI CS professional result statement at their registered address within 30 days of the result being announced. Use the steps listed below to check and download the ICSI CS professional result online.

ICSI CS professional result 2022: How to check?

Step 1. Go to the official website– icsi.edu

Step 2. On the appeared homepage, click on the ICSI CS Professional result link 2022

Step 3. A new login page would open

Step 4. Key in your application number or roll number and date of birth

Step 5. Submit your details

Step 6. ICSI CS Professional June result will appear on the screen

Step 7. Check and download the result

Step 8. Take a print out for future references

After getting the online result, candidates must go through all the details on the provisional marksheet to check for any errors. This includes the name of the candidate and spelling, their roll number, examination name, marks, and rank obtained, as well as overall score of the candidate.

The ICSI has also announced that the CS executive course results 2022 will be released today at 2 pm at the official website. Registration for the next ICSI CS professional and executive December exam will open on August 26, 2022, and the exam will be held from December 21 through December 30, 2022.

