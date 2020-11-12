ICSI CSEET 2020 Admit Card Released at icsi.edu, Check Via Direct Link

ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2020 | The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2020 admit card on the official website icsi.edu/home. ICSI CSEET 2020 exam will be conducted on November 21. Students who had completed the CSEET 2020 registration process on or before October 27 will be able to download the ICSI CSEET 2020 admit card by using their application number and date of birth.

The ICSI CSEET 2020 will be conducted in remote proctored mode. The institute had already released the official notification regarding the same which reads, “CSEET shall be conducted through remote proctored mode instead of conducting the same from test centres”.

According to the official notification, candidates can take the ICSI CSEET 2020 exam through laptop or desktop from their home. Students are advised to take the test in a closed and peaceful place as their every activity will be recorded through the camera and microphone. Candidates will not be allowed to take the ICSI CSEET 2020 test through mobiles or tablets.

For more details candidates should read the ICSI CSEET 2020 official notification here.

ICSI CSEET 2020 Admit Card: How to download hall ticket number

Step 1: Go to the official website of ICSI CSEET icsi.edu/whats_new_icsi/

Step 2: On the homepage, open the tab which reads, Latest@icsi

Step 3: A new page will be opened, Click on the ICSI CSEET admit card for the exam scheduled to be held on November 21

Step 4: Enter your CSEET 2020 Application number and Date of birth and click on submit

Step 5: CSEET 2020 hall ticket will be displayed on the screen. Download and go through it carefully.

Candidates can download the CSEET 2020 hall ticket directly from here

admitcardbuilder.azurewebsites.net/app/E2223KF6351/

Once the admit card is downloaded candidates must check the important details and ensure that the personal details are correctly mentioned. Candidates should also read the exam day instructions mentioned on it and strictly follow them during the exam.