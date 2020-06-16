ICSI CSEET 2020 Examination Postponed at icsi.edu, Last Date to Fill Application July 27

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Monday announced its decision to postpone Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test CSEET 2020. The CSEET 2020 will be held on August 29. The Institute of Company Secretaries has put out a notice regarding its decision on the official website. Earlier, the entrance examination for the Company Secretary Executive Programme was scheduled for July 17.

In its statement, ICSI said, “In the view of the prevailing situation due to Covid-19, Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test CSEET 2020 proposed to be held on Friday, 17th July, 2020 has been postponed. CSEET will now be held on Saturday, 29th August, 2020”.

Students, who have signed up for the entrance examination, have time till July 27 to fill the application form.

Those who haven’t filled the CSEET 2020 application form can follow the below-mentioned steps. Students are advised to use a valid email id and phone number at time of registration as the same will be used for future communication.

Step 1: Type www.icsi.edu in your browser

Step 2: Look for ‘Online Services’ strap on the home page

Step 3: Right click on the drop down arrow

Step 4: Select CSEET 2020 Register here

Step 5: Now, you need to check all the required boxes in order to proceed with the registration process

Step 6: Fill basic details like -name, father’s name, mother’s date, postal address

Step 7: Pay the fee for registration

Step 8: Upload the scan copies of all the documents they have asked for

Step 9: Cross -check information in preview page

Step 10: Press the final submission button

On successful payment, students will be registered for CSEET 2020. They will receive a confirmation email and message on the registered email id/mobile number.

This comes days after the ICSI had issued a release regarding its decision to postpone Company Secretary CS examination for June 2020 Session. As per the revised time table, CS Foundation Programme, CS Executive Programme, CS Professional Programme and Post Membership Qualification (PMQ) will take place from August 18-28. Earlier, the examinations were slated to start from July 6 to July 16.

All students who will be appearing in the above programmes can download the revised timetable from the official website.