ICSI CSEET 2020 Result Declared at Official Site icsi.edu, Direct Link Here

It must be noted that the CSEET 2020 result is only valid for a period of one year. Those who do not take the admission within the period of one year, they will have to reappear for the entrance again.

Trending Desk

September 17, 2020
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Thursday declared the results of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2020 examination. Candidates can check the result on the institute’s official website.

This year, ICSI had conducted CSEET examinations on August 29 and August 31. Aspirants were allowed to appear for the exams from their homes due to the coronavirus pandemic situation.

How to check CSEET 2020 examination result:

Step 1: Log on to the official website at icsi.edu.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website click on the tab that reads ‘Result and Download E-Mark Sheet’

Step 3: You will be taken to a new page wherein you will be asked to enter your credentials: CSEET Registration Number etc. After doing so, hit the submit tab

Step 4: Your ICSI CSEET Results 2020 will appear on screen. Download or take a print out for future reference.

It must be noted that the CSEET 2020 result is only valid for a period of one year. Those who do not take the admission within the period of one year, they will have to reappear for the entrance again.

Aspirants need to score at least 40% in each of the four papers to pass the exam. Further, the student will also have to obtain an aggregate of 50%. There was no negative marking in the exam.

