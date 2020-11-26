ICSI CSEET Result 2020 Declared at icsi.edu; How to Check

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2020 at icsi.edu. All candidates must keep their login credentials ready so that they are able to check the results at the earliest. It must also be taken into account the institute will not be issuing a physical copy of the result cum marks statement.

In a statement, the instituted said, “Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CS Executive Entrance Test will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after the declaration of result candidates must download the result for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates."

In order to check the result of CS Executive Entrance Test 2020, these steps must be followed:

Step 1: Open the browser of your choice and log on to the official website of Institute of Company Secretaries of India, icsi.edu

Step 2: on the homepage of the website you will find an option that reads “Result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET)”. Click on this hyperlink

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will be asked to enter your credentials. After carefully entering the details hit the submit button.

Step 4: On the new page you will be shown your CS Executive Entrance Test 2020 result. Download and also take a print of the result for future reference.

In order to pass the CSEET 2020 exam the aspirant must score a minimum of 40 percent in all the four papers individually. Apart from that the average aggregate should not be less than 50 percent.

The CS Executive Entrance Test 2020 was conducted by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India on November 21 and November 22. The authorities permitted the candidates to appear for the exam from the comfort of their home. This was done as a measure against the widespread coronavirus . There has been no negative marking in the paper.