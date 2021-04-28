ICSI CSEET 2021 Admit Card: Check Steps to Download, Important Instructions

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is expected to release the admit card for Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2021 today - April 28. Candidates who have applied for the examination can download their ICSI CSEET 2021 admit card from the official website icsi.edu. ICSI, in its notification, had said that the admit card to the eligible candidates will be issued 10 days prior to the test.

The ICSI CSEET Exam 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on May 8. It will be held in proctor-based service, candidates can appear for the test from anywhere. They will be asked to display the admit card or ID after logging into the test.

ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2021: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card hyperlink

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and submit

Step 4: Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Candidates will need to display their admit cards and valid ID proof such as PAN, Aadhar, Any other valid govt approved ID. Immediately after taking the print-out of the admit card, every candidate is advised to verify all the details mentioned in his/her Admit Card. In case of any discrepancy, the same may please be brought to the notice of the Institute immediately at CSEET@icsi.edu or at the support portal.

ICSI CSEET 2021: Exam pattern, passing marks

The examination will be a computer-based test with MCQ pattern for a duration of 120 Minutes. The total number of questions will be 140 and the total marks will be 200. The exam will be based on Objective Type / Multiple Choice Questions and viva-voce for testing listening, written communication and oral communication skills.

Candidates will have to secure at least securing 40 per cent marks in each paper separately and 50 per cent marks in aggregate to pass the exam. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers.

ICSI CSEET 2021: Rules to Know before attempting online exam

Candidates are required to log in to the test portal 30 minutes before the time specified for the commencement of the test. No candidate shall be allowed to appear after the completion of 15 minutes of the commencement of the Test. No candidate shall be permitted to finish the Test until the expiry of 90 minutes of the commencement. Candidates will not be allowed to leave the test until its submission. No break shall be permitted during the Test.

Candidates will be continuously monitored through video and audio mode by the supervisor during the test. In case of any technical issues during the Test process, candidates can reach out to help desk numbers — 9513850008, 9513850025 to resolve their issues.

The helpline number will be operational from May 3, 2021. CSEET is an all-India computer-based entrance exam conducted by ICSI for students seeking admission in the Company Secretary Course including graduates/postgraduates. The passing of the CSEET is mandatory for all candidates to register for CS executive programme.

