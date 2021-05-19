ICSI CSEET 2021 Result to be Declared on May 20

The ICSI CSEET Result 2021 will be declared on May 20, 2021. The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), which conducted the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET), has announced that the result will be announced at 3 pm on Thursday. The candidates who appeared in the ICSI CSEET 2021 examination will be able to check the result on the official website of ICSI – icsi.edu. In order to check the results at the earliest, the candidates must keep their login credentials ready.

The CSEET exam 2021 was conducted by ICSI on May 8 and 10 at various centres across the country. The institute will announce the results along with the individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks.

For their reference, candidates can download the formal e-result of CSEET 2021. Unlike last year, this year no physical copy of the result shall be issued to the candidates.

ICSI CSEET Result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Open the browser and log on to the official website of ICSI

Step 2: On the homepage of the institute, click on “Result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET)"

Step 3: A new page will open up wherein you need to enter your login credentials and click on the “submit” button

Step 4: Your CS Executive Entrance Test 2021 result will appear on the screen

Step 5: You can download and also take a print of the result for future reference

In order to clear the CSEET - a 200 marks exam with 140 questions - the aspirant must score a minimum of 40 percent in all the four papers individually with the average aggregate not less than 50 percent.

This year, the exam was held amid COVID-19 precautions in remote proctored mode. The ICSI has also removed the viva-voce for the CSEET 2021.

