ICSI CSEET 2021 to be Held on November 13 in Online Mode, Exam Pattern Changed

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) on November 13 through remote proctored mode, ICSI said in an official release. The agency has released a notification on its official website detailing the information for the November 13th examination.

“Candidates are allowed to appear for the test through their own laptop/ desktop from home/ such other convenient place. Candidates shall not be allowed to appear through smartphone (mobile)/ tablet etc,” ICSI said.

Read | CA, CS Qualification to be equal to postgraduate degree

ICSI has decided to hold the CSEET through online mode in view of the Covid-19 pandemic situation which has adversely impacted the education system in the last one and a half years.

Since the exam will be held online, the viva-voice portion has been removed and the exam pattern has been changed. Now, the exam will be of a total of 200 marks containing 140 questions. Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment, Current Affairs, and Presentation & Communication Skills are the five subjects on which the test will be based.

All the questions will be in an MCQ pattern and candidates will get a total of 120 minutes to complete the exam.

Also Read | MIT Awards Class 6 Indian Student for Creating App to Provide Recycling Solutions

ICSI will issue the admit cards to students 10 days before the exam. It has advised students to make proper arrangements of laptop/ desktop, uninterrupted power supply, continuous internet access and other requirements.

“Passing of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) is one of the mandatory conditions for all candidates seeking registration to Executive Programme of Company Secretary Course except categories exempted to appear in CSEET,” ICSI highlighted this point in its ‘most important’ section of the notification.

Candidates who seek admission into ICSI’s Executive Programme are required to pass CSEET, with the results must not be older than one year. Interested candidates should also have passed class 12 exams or be eligible for a Bachelor’s degree course.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.