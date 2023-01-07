ICSI CSEET 2023 Today, Check Exam Day Guidelines

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will hold the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) tomorrow January 7 through hybrid mode. In the remote-proctored test, candidates can appear for the test from home or any other convenient location using their laptop or desktop. The candidates are advised to download the admit card and will need identity proof along with this. The hall tickets can be downloaded by visiting the official website — icsi.edu.

After downloading the admit card, applicants are advised to verify all the details mentioned in their admit card, such as name, photograph, signature, entrance exam number, date and time, etc., and must possess valid ID proof such as Aadhar card/PAN card and voter card.

ICSI CSEET: Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates are allowed to appear for the exam from home or any other convenient and secluded place using their own desktop/laptop. It is mandatory for the applicants to download a Secure Examination Browser (SEBLite) on their laptop or desktop as per the link provided on their registered email ID. Students will be continuously monitored in video/audio mode by the exam invigilator, it is necessary to remain in video and audio mode till the end of the examination.

During the ICSI CSEET, candidates will not be allowed to use mobile, earphones, headphones, or any other gadget including a pager, digital diary, scientific or programmable calculator, Bluetooth, palmtop, smartwatch, health band, etc. Candidates will not be allowed to leave the exam till the completion of the CSEET test. No break will be allowed during the test.

ICSI CSEET: Exam Pattern

As per the exam pattern, the number of questions in the CSEET 2023 exam will consist of 140 with four papers at a time. All the papers will include questionnaires on business communication, legal aptitude and logical reasoning, economic and business environment, current affairs, and presentation and communication skills.

A total of 35 questions will be asked in all the sections, and each section will carry 50 marks. The overall exam consists of 200 marks. CSEET 2023 will be organised for a duration of two hours. Applicants must have obtained a minimum of 40 per cent marks in each paper. No negative marking will be done for any wrong attempt. Earlier, on January 5, ICSI released online mock tests for the candidates to practice. The results will be out after the 10 days of examination.

