ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2021 Released, How to Download

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) admit card for July 2021 session. The exam is scheduled to be held on July 10 in an online remote proctored mode. Registered candidates can download their ICSI CSEET 2021 admit cards by visiting the official portal of ICSI.

The decision to conduct the ICSI CSEET July 2021 exam in remote proctored mode instead of conducting the same from test centers was taken in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, candidates will be able to take the test through their own laptop/ desktop from home. However, the test can not be taken through a smartphone (mobile)/ tablet.

ICSI CSEET admit card 2021: Steps to download

Step 1: Open any internet browser and go to the official portal of ICSI

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the ‘CSEET’ tab and click on the link that reads, “Download Admit card for CSEET to be held on 10th July 2021”

Step 3: A pdf will be opened where the link to download the CSEET hall ticket will be given. Click on the link

Step 4: On the next page, enter the CSEET 2021 registration number and date of birth to login

Step 5: The CSEET 2021 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and save a copy of it.

Candidates should keep admitting card and valid id proof handy for verification during the remote-proctored exam. Any other documents are not allowed to keep during the exam.

Candidates will require to download safe exam browser SEBLite at their laptop or desktop for which the link will be provided in due course of time. The activities of candidates will be continuously monitored through video/audio mode by the supervisor, in the same manner as if they appearing in the examination at examination centres.

Examinees must log in to the test portal 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam. No breaks will be allowed between the exam and students cannot leave the exam before 90 minutes.

This year, the Institute has removed the viva voce portion for the CSEET July session in view of the remote proctored mode.

