ICSI CSEET 2021 Disrupted due to Technical Glitch, Re-exam on May 10

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will give another chance to candidates who could not take the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2021 on May 8. The exam which was held in remote proctored mode was marred by “some technical issues" and several candidates could not appear in the CSEET 2021 held on May 8. ICSI will give another chance to these aspirants and hold a re-exam for them on May 10.

“To facilitate such candidates, Institute is giving one more chance to appear in the same. A re-test will be conducted on Monday, 10th May 2021. In case the concerned candidates will not appear in the test scheduled to be held on 10th May 2021, they will be marked absent for the CSEET," the ICSI said in an official notification.

The batch timings, user id and password for the CSEET 2021 exam to be conducted on May 10 will be communicated via e-mail or SMS to the candidates. They will have to take the exam using the given credentials. Prior to the exam, they have to download admit card along with instructions to candidates from the institute’s website.

Candidates will also have to download the mandatory Safe Exam Browser (SEB) in advance in your laptop/desktop from which you will be appearing in CSEET.

Examinees also need to ensure a good WiFi or internet connection. They will have to write the CSEET 2021 in a closed location as every movement will be recorded.

Candidates will be given a duration of two hours to take the test. Candidates will have to secure a minimum of 40 per cent marks from four sections separately and 50 per cent marks in aggregate of all parts to pass the test. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here