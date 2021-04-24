ICSI CSEET Exam 2021 on May 8; Check Exam Pattern, Important Instructions and Other Details Here

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the schedule for Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2021 on their official websitewww.icsi.edu. According to the official statement, the CSEET 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on May 8. Keeping in view the ongoing pandemic situation, the ICSI has decided to conduct the exam in remote proctored mode instead of holding it at test centers. The ICSI CSEET 2021 admit card will be made available on the institute'swebsite 10 days prior to the examination. Aspirants will be able to take the test at the ease of their homes.

ICSI CSEET 2021: Exam Scheme

The CSEET exam will have140 questions from four sections — Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment, Current Affairs, Presentation & Communication Skills. The total marks will be 200. Candidates will be given a duration of 2 hours to take the test. Candidates will have to secure a minimum of 40% marks in each section separately and 50% marks in aggregate of all parts to pass the test. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers.

ICSI CSEET 2021 exam: Important guidelines

CSEET shall be conducted through remote proctored mode and candidates can appear for the test through their own laptop/ desktop from home. Aspirants shall not be allowed to take the test through smartphones (mobile) / tablets etc. They must ensure to have a laptop and a good Wifi or internet connection.

Examinees are requested to write the CSEET 2021 in a closed location as every movement will be recorded.

Candidates are required to log in to the Test portal 30 (thirty) minutes before the commencement of the test. No candidate shall be allowed to take the test after 15 minutes of the beginning of the exam.

The ICSI will also provide a mock test of around 1 hour on May 4 to familiarize the candidates with the remote proctoring process.

The ICSI has also removed the Viva-voce for the CSEET 2021. Read the detailshere.

