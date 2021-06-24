ICSI CSEET Exempts UG, PG Degree Holders from Exam, Offers Direct Admission

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has decided to exempt undergraduate and postgraduate students from appearing for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) exam. According to an official notification by the ICSI, UG and PG students of any recognized universities can get direct admission in the CS Executive Programme, effective from June 20, 2021.

ICSI tweeted the same on its official Twitter account, “Exemption from #CSEET to Graduates & Post Graduates. Get direct admission in #CS Executive Programme"

The Council of the Institute at its 277th meeting, held on June 19 “decided to grant exemption" from appearing for the ICSI CSEET exam to graduates from any discipline having 50 per cent marks from a recognised university in India or abroad and to postgraduate from any recognised university.

Exemption from #CSEET to Graduates & Post Graduates. Get direct admission in #CS Executive Programme pic.twitter.com/Bhf7q7uGfr— The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (@icsi_cs) June 23, 2021

The ICSI CSEET examination is a computer-based test comprising of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) for a duration of 120 Minutes across categories like business communication, legal aptitude and logical reasoning, economic and business environment and current affairs.

Following the MCQ exam, a viva-voce is also conducted for testing listening, written communication and oral communication skills. Candidates are required to secure at least securing 40 per cent marks in each paper separately and 50 per cent marks in aggregate to pass the exam.

The ICSI CSEET exam was conducted on May 8 this year and the results were declared on May 20. Anther exam will be conducted in August. CSEET is the only qualifying entrance test for registration to the CS Executive Programme.

