ICSI CSEET Result 2021 Today at www.icsi.edu: Here's How to Check Score

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the result of ICSI Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) result 2021 on its official website. The candidates who had appeared for the exam held on May 8 and May 10 can check their results at www.icsi.edu.

The result this year will only be made available through online mode due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation in India. Before checking the ICSI CSEET 2021 result, the candidate must ensure that they have their login details in hand.

Here is a quick look at the simple steps that you can follow to check ICSI CSEET Result 2021:

Step 1: Open any internet browser of your choice and search for the official website of ICSI, www.isci.edu

Step 2: You will see a link related to the ICSI CSEET result 2021 on the homepage, click on it

Step 3: A new page will open wherein you will have to enter your login details and hit the submit button

Step 4: You will be directed to a new page wherein you will see your ICSI CSEET result 2021

Step 5: Check all details mentioned carefully. Then download and take a print out of the page for your future reference

The ICSI CSEET 2021scorecard released on the website includes details such as name, roll number, etc along with subject-wise break-up of marks. In case there is any error in the personal details mentioned on the website, the candidate should raise the matter with the authorities.

For passing the ICSI CSEET 2021 exam, the aspirant must manage to score a minimum of 40 per cent in each paper and should at least get an average aggregate of 50 per cent. The CSEET exam contains 140 questions of 200 marks. Due to the coronavirus situation in India, ICSI took the decision of conducting the exam through online remote proctored mode. All guidelines and precautionary measures issued by the government were strictly followed while conducting the ICSI CSEET 2021 exam.

