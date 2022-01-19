ICSI CSEET Result Today at icsi.edu

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will release the ICSI CSEET 2022 result today, January 19 at 4 pm. The results will be available on the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu. An e-result-cum-marks statement will be uploaded by the ICSI. It will contain the candidate’s subject-wise score, as well as overall marks.

The exam was conducted in the remote proctored mode on January 8, however, due to technical issues, some candidates were unable to appear for the exam and were given the chance of a re-test that was held on January 10. Those who didn’t appear on January 10 were marked as absent.

Also read| NEET Counselling for Undergraduate Medical Courses Begins: Here’s How to Apply

ICSI CSEET: How to check

Step 1. Visit the official website of ICSI

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the ICSI CSEET 2022 January session link

Step 3. Enter your login details such as registration number and date of birth

Step 4. Your ICSI CSEET 2022 January result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Download and take a print out of the result for future reference

Read| CSIR NET June 2021 Revised Datesheet Released, Exam from January 29

ICSI will issue hard copies of the CSEET 2022 result and it will be available only online on the official website. Candidates who secure a minimum of 40 per cent marks on each paper and 50 per cent marks in aggregate will be declared as pass and be eligible for the executive programme.

Meanwhile, ICSI has released the date sheet of the company secretaries examination for the June 2022 session. The exams will begin on June 1 and will go on till June 10. The separate exam dates of the ICSI executive, professional, and foundation courses have been declared on the official website. The ICSI foundation course will be conducted on June 15 and 16 and take place in two shifts. Paper I and III will be conducted from 9.30 am to 11 am and paper II and IV from 4 pm to 5.30 pm.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.