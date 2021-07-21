ICSI CSEET Results for July Session 2021 Declared: How to Check

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2021 result today, July 21 at 3 pm. The results are available on the official website of ICSI - icsi.edu. Students who have taken the examination can check their results online by using their registered login credentials.

The mark sheet will be available online only and no physical copy of the result shall be issued to the candidates. Examinees will require to secure a minimum of 40 per cent marks on each paper and 50 per cent marks in aggregate to obtain an ICSI CSEET pass certificate. The CSEET result will also include the subject-wise break up of marks.

ICSI CSEET result 2021: Steps to check

Step 1: Type the URL of the official website of ICSI in the search bar to visit the homepage

Step 2: On the home page, go to the CSEET tab and a new window would open

Step 3: Next, click on the link for CSEET 2021 result

Step 4: Enter your roll number/ registration number, password, and other required details

Step 5: The ICSI CSEET result 2021 would be displayed on the screen. Download the e-Result-cum-Marks Statement and save a copy of it for future reference

The exam was conducted on July 10 and 12 in an online remote-proctored mode comprising of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and was held for a duration of 120 minutes.

The exam is conducted to offer admission to the certificate course. This year, ICSI has cancelled the CSEET for undergraduate and postgraduate students and announced that the students who have the relevant degrees can get direct admission to the executive program. The exam was held for those who have taken the class 12 exam this year. As per the official notification, the graduate candidates need 50 per cent marks in any discipline to get direct admission to the course.

