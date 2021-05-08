ICSI CSEET Today: Check Important Instructions to Appear for Exam From Home

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will hold the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) today in remote proctored mode. Students will be appearing for the exam from their homes. While candidates can appear for the exam from desktop or laptop, they will not be allowed to take the exam via smartphone or tablet. Further, the viva voice portion stands removed for the CSEET.

The computer-based MCQ portion of the test forming part of CSEET shall remain the same as per the existing structure of CSEET. All four papers will carry 50 marks each. Accordingly, paper-4 will also carry 50 marks in all, which will contain questions on current affairs, presentation, and communication skills. Candidates will have to answer 140 questions in 120 minutes. The exam will be for 200 marks.

Those appearing for the exam today can check the list of guidelines to follow before starting to take their test

Must haves: Candidates will be proctored remotely in the online test. They will have to install 30 minutes ahead of the exam and bring their admit card and official photid. Through web-cam a live photo will also be taken to match the image and person attempting the exam. Candidate has to ensure that following technical requirements are available at his Desktop /Laptop web camera, microphone, uninterrupted internet access with min 512 Kbps, antivirus, ‘Any Desk’ to allow remote access to their device for the duration of the exam.

Log-in Time: Candidates are required to log in to the test portal 30 minutes before the time specified for the commencement of the test. No candidate will be allowed to appear in the test after the completion of 15 minutes of the test and no candidate will be permitted to finish the test until the expiry of 90 minutes of the commencement of the test.

Passing Marks: Candidates are required to secure a minimum of 40 per cent marks in each part of the exam separately as well as 50 per cent marks in aggregate of all papers put together to pass the test.

Technical Helpdesk: Candidates will be continuously monitored through video and audio made by the supervisor during the test. In case of any technical issues during the test process, candidates can reach out to help desk numbers — 9513850008, 9513850025 to resolve their issues. Candidates will be allowed a maximum additional time of 15 minutes to compensate for the time loss if there are disruptions due to power failure or network-related issues with the permission of live proctors.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here