ICSI Gives One-time Opt-out Opportunity for December 2020 Session, Candidature to be Carried Forward to CS Exam June 2021

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released an official notification regarding a one-time opt-out opportunity for the candidates who will be unable to take ICSI exam for December 2020 session. The candidates can carry forward the credit of examination fee to ICSI CS exam June 2021. ICSI provided this opportunity to the candidates owing to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

According to the notification, only those candidates are eligible to avail this opt-out opportunity, who will be able to submit COVID-19 positive report as proof that he/she or anyone in their close relatives were infected by COVID-19 in between November 20 to December 30.

Candidates failing to submit the required medical report will be rejected from availing the opt-out facility without giving any prior notice.

The last date to submit the opt-out form along with relevant documents to avail opt-out facility is January 15, 2021. Once the online opt-out request is received by ICSI, the candidature of the student for CS December 2020 exam will be carried forward to the June 2021 session. The ICSI CS exam June 2021 session will be commenced from June 1, 2021. Candidates can read the complete notification here, Announcement_on_OptOut.pdf (icsi.edu)

For more details, candidates can read the ICSI CS exam guidelines for December 2020 session here

APPROVED_IMPORTANT_EXAMINATION_ANNOUNCEMENT.pdf (icsi.edu)

Meanwhile, the ICSI has also updated the changes made in ICSI CS exam December 2020 due to COVID-19 .

1. The exam centre will follow all the COVID-19 safety guidelines and a physical distancing of at least 6 feet.

2. Only 12 candidates will be allowed to sit in a room.

3. It is mandatory for all the candidates to use face covers/masks throughout the Examination. Candidates must carry personal hand sanitizers

4. Self-monitoring of health is compulsory for all candidates. Candidates will also have to submit a ‘Self Declaration’ form about their health status to the Superintendent of Examinations.

5. The number of Examination centres for CS Examinations December 2020 has also been increased to 262 for maintaining social distancing.

6. All the examination centres are set up outside of containment zone.