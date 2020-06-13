CHANGE LANGUAGE
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read
ICSI Postpones Exams Scheduled For June, to be Held From August 18 to 28
The examinations would now be held from August 18 to 28. These examinations were scheduled to be conducted from July 6 to July 16.
Representative image.
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Saturday said it has postponed examinations for the June session to August. The June session examinations for Foundation Programme, Executive Programme, Professional Programme and Post Membership Qualification (PMQ) have been postponed, according to a release.
The examinations would now be held from August 18 to 28. These examinations were scheduled to be conducted from July 6 to July 16.
"The first CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) is also postponed from July 17, 2020 to August 29, 2020 and the last date for registration for CSEET is now July 27, 2020," the release said.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Money Heist Removed from Netflix? Fans Search for the Show After Twitter Trends
- Salman Khan to Shoot for the Promo of Bigg Boss 14 at His Panvel Farmhouse?
- Meet Katy Lueders, NASA's First Female Director of Human Spaceflight
- David Warner in Splits Watching Shilpa Shetty's Funny Video on TikTok
- White Insta Influencers Sporting Blackface Makeup in 'Support' of 'Black Lives Matter' is Just Wrong