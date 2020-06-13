Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

ICSI Postpones Exams Scheduled For June, to be Held From August 18 to 28

The examinations would now be held from August 18 to 28. These examinations were scheduled to be conducted from July 6 to July 16.

PTI

Updated:June 13, 2020, 11:32 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
ICSI Postpones Exams Scheduled For June, to be Held From August 18 to 28
Representative image.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Saturday said it has postponed examinations for the June session to August. The June session examinations for Foundation Programme, Executive Programme, Professional Programme and Post Membership Qualification (PMQ) have been postponed, according to a release.

The examinations would now be held from August 18 to 28. These examinations were scheduled to be conducted from July 6 to July 16.

"The first CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) is also postponed from July 17, 2020 to August 29, 2020 and the last date for registration for CSEET is now July 27, 2020," the release said.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram