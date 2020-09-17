ICSI to Announce CSEET Result 2020 Soon at icsi.edu; Check Complete Details Here

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) conducted its first-ever CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET 2020) this year.

Now, 20 days after the scheduling of the ICSI CSEET 2020, the exam-conducting authority is all set to release the result today at around 2pm. All those who have applied for the exam can check their scores once it is uploaded on the official website icsi.edu.

As stated on the homepage of the official website, the ICSI CSEET 2020 first-ever examination was conducted on August 29 and August 31. To conduct the examination, ICSI kept in mind all the SPOs and guidelines issued by the central government in the times of COVID-19 pandemic.

Once the ICSI CSEET 2020 results are declared, candidates can also it using the direct link here.

The ICSI announced about the declaration of CSEET 2020 Results in an official announcement issues on Wednesday afternoon. It mentioned, “The result along with individual candidate's subject-wise break-up of marks will be available on the institute’s website – icsi.edu.”

The exam-conducting authority ICSI will issue the formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of the CS Executive Entrance Test for all the candidates. The result will be uploaded on the website soon after the declaration. It is also to be noted that ICSI will not issue any physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement.

Steps to download the ICSI CSEET Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the ICSI at icsi.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for “CSEET results 2020”

Step 3: Enter the key credentials and login details

Step 4: Your ICSI CSEET Result 2020 will appear on the display screen

Step 5: Download your ICSI CSEET Result 2020

The ICSI CSEET 2020 examination was introduced in 2020. This will be a mandatory entrance exam for registration to all the executive programme.