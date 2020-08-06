Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

ICSI to Conduct First CSEET Exam on August 29, Check Details at icsi.edu

Initially, the exam was scheduled to be held on July 7. But due to the widespread coronavirus it had to be postponed. Students appearing for the exam should keep a track of the latest development by regularly visiting icsi.edu.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 6, 2020, 6:00 PM IST
ICSI to Conduct First CSEET Exam on August 29, Check Details at icsi.edu
(Image: News18.com)

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the date for the first CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET). The exam will be held on Saturday, August 29 through remote proctored mode due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Initially, the exam was scheduled to be held on July 7. But due to the widespread coronavirus it had to be postponed. Students appearing for the exam should keep a track of the latest development by regularly visiting icsi.edu.

In a statement, the ICSI said, “All eligible candidates would be allowed to appear for the test through laptop or desktop from home or any such other convenient place. However, the candidates shall not be allowed to appear through smartphone (mobile) or tablet etc”.

Elaborating upon the changes in the pattern of the exam, the institute said, “The computer-based MCQ portion of the online test forming part of the CSEET shall remain the same as per the existing structure of the CSEET, but the viva voice portion will not be applicable for the first CSEET and accordingly paper 4 will carry a total of 50 marks, which will contain questions on current affairs, presentation and communication skills”

There will be 35 questions each of Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment. Apart from that there will be 15 current affairs questions and 20 Presentation and Communication Skills questions. The paper will be of total 200 marks and will have 140 questions.

Meanwhile, ICSI has also launched some online courses and is offering free coaching and crash courses for those who will be appearing for the online CS exam. The online classes are conducted on subjects — Business Communication, Current Affairs, Legal Aptitude, and Logical Reasoning, Economic & Business Environment.

