ICSI to Declare CSEET Result Today

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2021 July session results today at 3 pm. Once released, registered candidates can check the results on the official website of ICSI.

“Result of #CSEET held in July, 2021 to be declared on 21st July, 2021 at 3PM. For results log on to http://icsi.edu," the ICSI said in a tweet.

Candidates will receive the subject-wise break up of marks along with the results. “The Result of CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 10th and 12th July, 2021 would be declared on Wednesday, the 21st July, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. The result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website," the institute said.

After the results are released, candidates need to log in to the ICSI portal and enter their registration number to check the results. The ICSI will upload an e-Result-cum-Marks Statement on the website as no physical copy of the result will be released this year.

Candidates will have to secure at least 40 per cent marks in each paper and 50 per cent marks in aggregate to pass the ICSI CSEET. The CSEET was held on July 10 and 12 in an online remote proctored mode comprising of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and was held for a duration of 120 minutes.

The ICSI had earlier decided to exempt undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students from appearing for the CSEET. These students can get direct admission in the CS Executive Programme, effective from June 20, 2021, the institute had said in an earlier notice.

