ICSI to Hold Online Classes for CSEET; Registration Begins from June 1

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will be conducting online classes for Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test (CSEET).

In a tweet, the ICSI has said registration for the online classes will begin from June 1 and the last date for the registration will be June 15. Students willing to join the online classes will have to go to official website https://smash.icsi.in for filling applications.

The ICSI has said the schedule for the CSEET classes and links will be shared with candidates through their registered email ID and the online classes will be free of cost. The classes will be provided by expert faculties.

The first online class will be held on July 17. They will cover subjects such as Business Communication, Current Affairs, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning and Economics and Business Environment.

ICSI conducts the CSEET for direct admission of the candidates to the CS Executive Programme.

Steps to register for CSEET online classes:

Step 1) Go to the official portal https://smash.icsi.in.

Step 2) On the homepage, click on the CSEET Registration Classes.

Step 3) Read the details and tap on CSEET Registration

Step 4) Enter all details and then go on to click on “Next” section.

Step 5) In the end, click on the submit option

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube