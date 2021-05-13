ICSI to Reopen the registration window for CS June exam 2021 from May 15, check the details here

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced to reopen the online application process for CS Foundation/Executive/Professional program examination for June 2021 session today. The application window will be reactivated from May 15 to May 22 till 11.59 pm. Earlier, the last date to submit the application was March 31 without late fees. With late fees of Rs 600, the application deadline was April 9.

“This facility has been provided as a special case on account of the postponement of examination arising out of Covid 19 Pandemic," ICSI said in an official statement. Those who have earlier missed submitting their application can do the same within the closing date.

Here’s how you can apply for the ICSI CS exam for June 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI at www.icsi.edu

Step 2:On the homepage, go to the ‘Students’ tab and click on the ‘Examination’

Step 3: On the next page, click on the examination portal

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page. Once the registration link is activated go for the new registration

Step 5: Fill in all the required details and make payment of the application fee

Step 6: Save and download a copy of the ICSI CS exam form for further use. Also, save the registered login credentials for further updates

ICSI will also reopen the online application window for the addition of modules and claim exemption on the basis of higher qualifications for the above-mentioned period.

Meanwhile, the ICSI has already postponed CS foundation, executive, and professional June 2021 exam owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. The exam was scheduled to be held from June 1 to June 10. The fresh examination schedule will be released depending upon the situation of the pandemic will be reviewed based on directives/guidelines of the various government departments. A notice regarding the same will be released at least 30 days before the exam.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here