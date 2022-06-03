IDBI Bank Assistant Managers, Executive Recruitment for 1544 Posts, Salary up to Rs 34,000

The Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) has notified the recruitment process for filling 1544 posts of assistant managers and executives on a contractual basis. Candidates will be hired as Assistant Manager, Grade – A through the channel of the bank’s PGDBF course for the session 2022-23.

Candidates can apply for the 1544 vacancies online at idbibank.in, latest by June 17. Candidates can apply for one post only, multiple applications will be rejected by the bank without a refund of any fee involved. The recruitment test for executive and assistant manager posts will be conducted in an online mode on July 9 and July 23 respectively.

IDBI Bank Assistant Managers, Executive Recruitment: Vacancy

Total – 1544 vacancies

Executive Posts – 1044

Assistant Manager – 500

The recruitment will be subject to existing reservation policies of the government. The hiring will initially be done for a duration of one year, further extendable up to two more years, subject to satisfactory performance and requirement of the bank.

IDBI Bank Assistant Managers, Executive Recruitment: Eligibility

Education: To be eligible for the posts, the applicant must possess a graduation degree from a recognised university by the Government of India. For the post of assistant manager, candidates will have to complete the bank’s one-year PGDBF programme first. The programme fee of Rs 3.5 lakh will have to be borne by the candidates

Age Limit: Candidates applying for the post of Executive must fall in the age bracket of 20 to 25 years as of April 1, 2022. The age limit for the Assistant Manager post is 21 to 28 years. However, candidates belonging to SC/ST and PwBD categories have been given relaxation of up to 10 years

IDBI Bank Assistant Managers, Executive Recruitment: How to Apply

Step 1: Log on to IDBI Bank’s official website.

Step 2: Click on the Current Opening Link available under the Career tab

Step 3: Click on ‘Recruitment Notification for Executive on Contract – 2022’

Step 4: Fill out the application form with the required information and attach soft copies of the required documents.

Step 5: Pay the application fee and submit your form

Step 6: Save acknowledgement for future use or reference

IDBI Bank Assistant Managers, Executive Recruitment: Fee

The application for this IDBI Bank recruitment is Rs 1000, with concession for reserved category applicants. For candidates belonging to SC, ST, and PwD categories the fee is Rs 500.

IDBI Bank Assistant Managers, Executive Recruitment: Salary

For the post of executives candidates will get salary of Rs 29,000 per month in the first year, Rs 31,000 per month in the second year, and Rs 34,000 per month in the third year of service.

