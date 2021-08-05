IDBI Bank Recruitment 201: Application Invited for 920 Posts, Graduates Can Apply

Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the post of executive to be appointed on a contract basis initially for a period of one year. In total, 920 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

The online application started from August 4 onwards and will conclude on August 18. Interested candidates can apply online on the official website of the bank. Candidates must note that the contract can be extended for a further two years based on overall performance, however, there is no confirmation on the same.

IDBI Bank executive recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Candidates must hold a Graduate degree in any subject with at least 55 per cent from a recognized university. However, SC/ST/PWD requires only 50 per cent marks in the qualifying examinations.

Age limit: The minimum age should not be less than 20 years while the upper age limit must not exceed 25 years.

IDBI Bank executive recruitment 2021: How to apply

Keep the scanned copy of recent passport size photograph, signature, and educational certificates ready before applying for the posts.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the IDBI bank

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the ‘Careers’ tab

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page where you have to click on the link that reads, ‘Recruitment of Executives on Contract 2021’.

Step 4: Go for New Registration and complete the registration details by filling in all the details required

Step 5: Use the registered Id and password to re-login to the portal and fill in the IDBI application form

Step 6: Key in all the remaining details and upload all the required documents

Step 7: Pay the application fee of Rs 1000 and download and print the IDBI application form for future reference. However, SC/ST/PWD candidates will have to pay only Rs. 200 as an application fee.

IDBI recruitment 2021: Selection process

The selection process for the post of executive will comprise of an Online Test of 90 minutes duration. The written test will have a total of 150 questions from reasoning, English, and quantitative aptitude of one mark each. One-fourth, that is, 0.25 marks will be deducted as a penalty to arrive at a corrected score. The selected candidates will get monthly emoluments of Rs 29000.

