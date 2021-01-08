IDBI SO Recruitment 2020: Last Day to Register for 134 Vacancies; Details

The IDBI Bank recruitment drive has begun for the posts of specialist officers (SO). Interested and eligible candidates for IDBI SO Recruitment 2021 can apply online by visiting the official website- idbi.com. IDBI is running a recruitment drive to fill 134 vacant posts. Of these, 62 vacancies are for Manager (Grade B), 52 for AGM (Grade C), 11 for DGM (Grade D), and 9 for Assistant Manager (Grade A).

IDBI SO Recruitment 2021: Important Dates:

Starting date for online application - 24 December 2020Last date for online application - January 7, 2021.Last date for payment of a fee - January 7, 2021

IDBI SO Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

DGM (Grade D): The candidate should have graduated from a recognized university with a minimum of 55 percent marks.

AGM (Grade C): A candidate must be a graduate of Bachelor of Science (BE / B.Tech) in Electronics and Telecommunications / Computer Science / Electronics and Electrical / Information Technology / Electronics and Communication with MCA or Postgraduate (PG) from a recognized university.

Manager (Grade B): A candidate should have completed Bachelors or B.E./B.Tech in Electronics & Electrical / Electronics & Telecom / Computer Science / Information Technology / Electronics & Communication with MCA or Postgraduation from a recognized university.

Assistant Manager (AM) (Grade A): A candidate should be a graduate from a recognized university. Preference will be given to individuals possessing qualifications related to fraud risk management (FRM) or cybercrime.

IDBI SO Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

Candidates for these posts will be selected on the basis of Group Discussion (GD), followed by a Personnel Interview (PI). “Before applying, candidates should ensure that they fulfil the eligibility as on the cut-off date. Admission to Group Discussions (GD) and/or Personal Interview (PI), if any, will be purely provisional without verification of documents. Candidature will be subject to verification of details documents with the originals when the candidate reports for GD and/or PI,” read the official notification.