IDFC FIRST Bank Announces Scholarships for NMIMS Students in Data Science, Analytics Courses

IDFC FIRST Bank on Tuesday announced scholarships for meritorious students. The scholarship is open to first-year data science and analytics students at SVKM’s NMIMS (SOMASA).

As part of the scholarship, students will get a will cover students’ annual fees in the first year of their respective program. Further, they students will be paid a stipend, and will get a pre-placement employment offer to work with the Bank’s Data science & analytics team, based on their performance during the internship. The internship will be for two months and may be extended for an additional four months, informed the press release of the bank.

Read|IIT Gandhinagar Offers Early Career Fellowship, Candidate to get Rs 1 Lakh per Month

The selection of students for the IDFC FIRST Bank Meritorious Student Scholarship will be based on their first semester examination results, followed by personal interviews. Equal weightage will be given to academic excellence and the Bank’s internal evaluation in the selection process.

Advertisement

B Madhivanan, chief operating officer, IDFC FIRST Bank, said, “We are committed to building and supporting talent in data science and analytics, a dynamic and high-demand field. The scholarship program also ties in well with two of the three pillars of our Bank’s business philosophy i.e. being digital and a force for social-good."

The announcement of the scholarship at NMIMS, one of India’s leading universities, is just the beginning. Going forward, we hope to expand this initiative and enable more students to blaze new trails in their academic and professional pursuits.” Dr. Ramesh Bhat, Vice-Chancellor, SVKM’s NMIMS, said, “I thank and congratulate IDFC FIRST Bank for initiating this scholarship program for the meritorious students of NMIMS school of mathematics, applied statistics & analytics."

He added, “The scholarship program is one of the excellent initiatives that will benefit students pursuing their education in data analytics at NMIMS. The partnership with IDFC comes at a very appropriate time, which will help us train students for preparing project work, internships, and the final placements. We have recently undergone a restructuring of our school and departments, which has led to the creation of the School of Mathematics, Applied Statistics & Analytics. The new school will be under the leadership of Dr. Sushil Kulkarni, who has recently joined us as the Dean, and we are sure that he

would take the school to the new heights.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.