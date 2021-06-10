IES, ISS Interview to be Held on July 19, Check Entire Schedule

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will hold interviews for the Indian Economic Service (IES) and Indian Statistical Service (ISS) 2020 exams from July 19 onwards. Candidates who have passed the prelims and mains exams are eligible for interview rounds. The personality test or interview was earlier to be held on April 19 but deferred after the very first day due to the pandemic.

The e-summon letters or online admit cards of the interviews of the candidates will be made available shortly and can be downloaded from the commission’s official website. Any request for change in the date and time of the interview will not be entertained, the official notification said. The scheduled has already been uploaded on the website with the students’ roll number and the date, time has been provided.

The official notice further read, “Now, after reviewing the situation, the Commission has decided to recommence the Personality Test of the Indian Economic Service Examination, 2020 and Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2020 from 19.07.2021."

Meanwhile, the UPSC will hold the interview round for UPSC CSE 2020 Mains qualifying candidates in August. The exam was scheduled to be held in April earlier, however, postponed due to the pandemic. UPSC said in an official statement, “After reviewing the situation, the Commission has decided to commence the Personality Test of the Civil Services Examination, 2020 from August 2."

