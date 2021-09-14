If Classmate has COVID-19, Don't Reveal to Other Students, Says University of Delaware

In a rather absurd turn of events, the University of Delaware has warned its faculty to not inform students if their classmates contract the deadly coronavirus. According to a report in The Washington Post, the mail notifying them about this update read “if an instructor is notified by a student that the student has covid-19, the instructor may not tell the class that someone has tested positive for covid-19.”

This notification comes after a spike was witnessed in the number of coronavirus cases in the university. The concerned authorities came to know about this development after the varsity’s special accommodations for people who have coronavirus started filling up.

They have informed that 90 per cent of the students are fully vaccinated and have to wear masks even when they are indoors. In a part of the mail, they also opined that the chances of a student catching the virus in class are less.

The authorities went on to write how in this present situation it is safe to assume that a person may have come in contact with those who have tested positive. It said, “given the current incidence of covid-19 on campus, we should assume that we may have contact with individuals who are shedding covid-19, perhaps unknowingly.”

The university administration also informed that the accommodation meant for positive patients is nearing its capacity. So, if the person contracts the virus, then they will be sent home as there is no other option.

In a separate mail to the students, the University of Delaware mentioned how it is gatherings that are being held off-campus a cause of rising cases. It wrote, “large off-campus gatherings are fueling the rise in cases.”

Meanwhile, many universities across the world have not resumed physical classes due to the ongoing pandemic crisis. At such a time, the universities and schools that are opening up should ensure maximum care.

