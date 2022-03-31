IFIM Law School Begins Admissions for its Law Courses

IFIM Law School has announced admissions to its undergraduate law programmes — BBA LLB and LLB. The law school, approved by the Bar Council of India (BCI) has begun the registration process at the official website at admissions.ifimlawcollege.com. The last date to apply is July 31. The new academic session will begin from September 1.

IFIM Law School Admissions: Eligibility Criteria

LLB: To apply for LLB, students must have completed graduation with marks not below 45 per cent for general category candidates and 40 per cent in case of SC and ST applicants. They must have LSAT India, IFIM’s Law Admission Test (ISAT), DU LLB or NLSAT scores.

BA LLB: For admissions to BA LLB, candidates must have passed class 12 or equivalent with a minimum of 45 per cent marks for unreserved category and 40 per cent for reserved category. The criteria also belongs to class 10 or equivalent. They must be 20 years or less in case of general category of applicants and 22 years or less than for SC, ST and other backward communities as of June 1, 2022. Further, applicants who have passed the examination from any board of examination other than Karnataka state will have to apply for and obtain the eligibility certificate from the Karnataka State Law University, Hubli.

IFIM provides an array of programmes and opportunities to students including social immersion programmes, moot courts, research incubation, start-up law clinics, legal aid, and enhanced learning programs. Furthermore, the course also offers a personality enhancement program that focuses on soft skills and the physical wellness of the students.

“IFIM Law School has always believed in creating unprecedented access to legal education. This year we have introduced the ‘Merit-cum-Means’ Scholarship to encourage meritorious students who demonstrate academic excellence and enable those in financial need to pursue law and qualify as legal professionals. It is meant for the benefit of students from the ‘Economically Weaker Section’. We are ready to welcome the next cohort of BBA LLB and LLB to Silicon Valley of India,” Prof Harsh Vardhan Tiwari, Associate Director-Admissions & Outreach said.

“IFIM Law School believes in delivering not just quality education, but also believes that the student’s overall personality needs to be developed. Some of the sui generis initiatives taken by IFIM Law School are personality enhancement programme, research incubation, social immersion programme, industry mentorship programme, enhanced elective courses, and internship programmes," the institute said.

