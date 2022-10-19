IFS Officer Connect for Job Worth Rs 9700 in Recruitment Scam, Warns Youth

Indian Forest Service Officer (IFS) Parveen Kaswan recently got a job offer with a salary of Rs 9700 per month. Kaswan gave this information by sharing a screenshot on Twitter. You must be thinking that why would any company offer a job worth Rs 9700 to an IFS officer? You are absolutely right to think so. Kaswan warned users that it could actually be a scam and told users not to click on such links.

In the screenshot shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan, it was written, “Your resume is reviewed in our company and the salary is Rs 9,700,”. A WhatsApp link was also given at the end of this message. Sharing the screenshot, Kaswan wrote “Finally got the job offer. Now I am confused what to do.” He further added ” Dear friends these days many fraudulent people or agencies keep sending these kind of SMS and emails. Don’t react or click on the links. It can lead to data theft, hacking or financial fraud. Be safe,” he tweeted.

Finally got the job offer. Now confused what to do. pic.twitter.com/zTm79pbVZg — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) October 11, 2022

Internet users, however, gave various suggestions after Parveen Kaswan shared the screenshot. Many Twitter users advised him to watch the Jamtara web series so that he can understand the methods of cyber fraud. At the same time, a user wrote, ” Only 97000 offer! I have received offers of Rs 75000-90000 many times from such companies.” Another user wrote that he has been getting such messages for many days.

While some bean giving hilarious advices as to what to do. “Sir package Very less.. I usually got offers like 8000 rs per hour.” wrote one, while another tweeted, “Golden opportunity Just resign nd join.” While another jokingly questioned, “Moonlighting?”

