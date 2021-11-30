IFS Sadaf Choudhary, Who Secured 23rd Rank in UPSC, Shares Her Success Mantra

Roorkee resident Sadaf Choudhary secured the 23rd rank in the UPSC Exam 2020, and she is currently working as an IFS officer in the Government Of India. Sadaf Choudhary is a perfect example of clearing CSE examinations with the help of self-study.

Sadaf, who hails from Mohitpur village, said that she worked hard for two years to prepare for the UPSC exam. She did not have many resources and self-study was the only solution.

The kind of books you study from, the friends and the company, and the things you take part in are some of the factors, according to Sadaf, that also impact your UPSC exam preparations and results.

Sadaf has also shared her success mantra for future aspirants of the Civil Services exam. Here’s what she did:

Started preparation in 2018

Sadaf Chaudhary started preparing for the UPSC exam in 2018 and spent most of her time with books. She continued working hard for the next two years. While her preparations were on, she stopped meeting people and focused only on her studies. Since she is from a small town, there was a lack of proper guidance but she eventually succeeded.

Failed in the first attempt of prelims:

Sadaf Chaudhary could not clear the prelims exam on her first attempt, something that came as a huge disappointment to her. But she decided to take it as learning. The failure slowly turned into motivation, which doubled her courage to crack the UPSC exam in the next attempt.

Planning is the most important step:

Sadaf believes that it is very important to plan your studies before you get to prepare for the UPSC exam. Be honest with yourself. Instead of studying one topic in 10 books, read from one place. Make your notes and keep revising them.

