IGCAR Recruitment 2021: Apply for 337 Vacancies for Various Posts, Check Eligibility Criteria

The Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) in Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu, has called applications to recruit candidates on 337 vacancies. The posts for which aspirants can apply include Technical Officer, Stipendiary Trainee, canteen attendant, Upper Division Clerk, Work Assistant, Stenographer, Technician Scientific Officer and Security Guard. Interested aspirants for any of these posts can apply through the official website of IGCAR.

IGCAR Recruitment 2021: Here is a list of post-wise vacancies

— Stipendiary Trainee - 239 Posts

— Technical Officer - 41 Posts

— Work Assistant - 20 Posts

— Canteen Attendant - 15 Posts

— Upper Division Clerk - 08 Posts

— Stenographer - 04 Posts

— Scientific Officer/ D - 03 Posts

— Driver - 02 Posts

— Security Guard - 02 Posts

— Technician - 01 Post

— Technical Officer - 01 Post

— Scientific Officer/ E- 01 Post

IGCAR Recruitment 2021: Post-wise educational qualification and application fees

Stipendiary Trainee - The person must be between the age of 18 and 24 years and should hold a Diploma in Engineering/B.Sc. The application fee for Category- I is Rs 200 and the same for Category - II is Rs 100.

Technical Officer- The aspirant should not be less than 18 years or more than35 years and should hold a B.E/B.Tech degree along with 9 years of experience. The form for this post can be purchased at Rs 300.

Work Assistant - Age bracket for the post is between 18 and 27. The candidate should be 10th pass. The form is for Rs 100.

Canteen Attendant - Aspirant must be between 18 years and 25 years. He or she should also be 10th pass. The form fees for this post is Rs 100.

Upper Division Clerk - The aspirant should not be less than 18 years or more than 27 years. He or she should be a graduate with 30 words per minute typing speed in English. The application form costs Rs 100.

Stenographer - The age bracket for this post is from 18 years to 27 years. The person should have completed 10th and must have typing speed of 80 words per minute in English and 30 words per minute in Hindi. The application form costs Rs 100.

Scientific Officer/D - The person wanting to apply for this post should be between 18 years and 40 years. He or she should have a Ph.D. The form for the post is for Rs 300.

Driver - The interested candidate should be between 18 years and 27 years who has cleared class 10 and has 3 years experience can apply. The form is worth Rs 100.

Security Guard - The aspirant should be between 18 years and 27 years and should have passed the SSC exam. To apply for the post, the person will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100.

Technician - The age group for this post is from 18 years to 25 years and the qualification needed is SSC with Science and Maths. The form costs Rs 100.

Technical Officer - The aspiring candidate must be between 18 years and 35 years and should hold a M.Sc/BE/B.Tech/B.Sc degree. The form for the post is available at Rs 300.

Scientific Officer/E - The person wanting to apply for this post should be between 18 years and 40 years. He or she should also have a Ph.D along with 4 years of experience. The form for the post costs Rs 300.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here