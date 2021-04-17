IGCAR Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 337 Trainee and Other Posts, Check Details Here

The Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) has invited applications for various posts from graduates and postgraduate candidates. Interested candidates can submit their application at IGCAR official website,igcar.gov.in on or before May 14. The IGCAR 2021 recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 337 vacancies for various posts including Technician, Upper Divisional Clerk, Security Guard, Driver, Stenographer Grade III, scientific officer, technical officer, security guard, work assistant and canteen attendant. The post wise vacancies and details of the recruitment drive is provided below.

Stipendiary Trainee: 239 Posts

Technician B (crane operator): 1 Post

Stenographer Grade III: 4 Posts

Upper-division clerk: 8 Posts

Driver: 2 posts

Security Guard: 2 Posts

Work Assistant: 20 posts

Canteen Attendant: 15 posts

Scientific Officer: 4 posts

Technical Officer: 42 posts

The eligibility criteria for IGCAR recruitment is different for each of the posts. One can check the essential educational qualification as well as age limit and other details here.

The applicants will be selected on the basis of a preliminary test, advanced test and trade or skills test for stipendiary trainees. However, the selection process of other posts will be comprised of a written test and a personal interview. The written test will be of 2 hours duration. The question paper will have a total of 75 multiple choice type questions, each carrying 3 marks. There will also be a negative marking of 1 markfor every wrong attempt.

Selected candidates will get monthly remuneration as per their post. They will get paid between Level 3 (Rs 21,700 basic pay) andLevel 12 (RS 78,000 basic pay) of the pay matrix accordingly.

The application form for any of the above-mentioned posts will be accepted in online mode only through igcar.gov.in. Candidates can go to the recruitment section and click on the link for the application. They must pay the application fee and download the confirmation page for future use.

