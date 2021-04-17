education-career

IGCAR Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 337 Trainee and Other Posts, Check Details Here
1-MIN READ

IGCAR Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 337 Trainee and Other Posts, Check Details Here

(Image for representation purpose only)

(Image for representation purpose only)

Selected candidates will get paid between Level 3 (Rs 21,700 basic pay) and Level 12 (RS 78,000 basic pay) of the pay matrix accordingly

The Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) has invited applications for various posts from graduates and postgraduate candidates. Interested candidates can submit their application at IGCAR official website,igcar.gov.in on or before May 14. The IGCAR 2021 recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 337 vacancies for various posts including Technician, Upper Divisional Clerk, Security Guard, Driver, Stenographer Grade III, scientific officer, technical officer, security guard, work assistant and canteen attendant. The post wise vacancies and details of the recruitment drive is provided below.

IGCAR recruitment 2021: Post-wise vacancies
  • Stipendiary Trainee: 239 Posts
  • Technician B (crane operator): 1 Post
  • Stenographer Grade III: 4 Posts
  • Upper-division clerk: 8 Posts
  • Driver: 2 posts
  • Security Guard: 2 Posts
  • Work Assistant: 20 posts
  • Canteen Attendant: 15 posts
  • Scientific Officer: 4 posts
  • Technical Officer: 42 posts
IGCAR Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria for IGCAR recruitment is different for each of the posts. One can check the essential educational qualification as well as age limit and other details here.

IGCAR Recruitment 2021: Selection process

The applicants will be selected on the basis of a preliminary test, advanced test and trade or skills test for stipendiary trainees. However, the selection process of other posts will be comprised of a written test and a personal interview. The written test will be of 2 hours duration. The question paper will have a total of 75 multiple choice type questions, each carrying 3 marks. There will also be a negative marking of 1 markfor every wrong attempt.

IGCAR Recruitment 2021: Salary

Selected candidates will get monthly remuneration as per their post. They will get paid between Level 3 (Rs 21,700 basic pay) andLevel 12 (RS 78,000 basic pay) of the pay matrix accordingly.

IGCAR recruitment 2021: Application process

The application form for any of the above-mentioned posts will be accepted in online mode only through igcar.gov.in. Candidates can go to the recruitment section and click on the link for the application. They must pay the application fee and download the confirmation page for future use.

Tags
first published:April 17, 2021, 16:04 IST