IGM Kolkata Announces Recruitment on 54 Vacancies for Various Posts, Check Details Here

The India Government Mint (IGM), Kolkata has announced as many as 54 vacancies for the recruitment at various posts on its official website at igmkolkata.spmcil.com. The online application process for IGM recruitment 2021 will start from January 20 and the last date to apply for the same is February 19. Interested and eligible candidates are requested to submit the IGM application form 2021 at the earliest.

Candidates can check the IGM recruitment 2021 eligibility criteria and other details in the official notification. The recruitment drive is being conducted for the posts of Supervisor, Engraver and Jr Officer Assistant. Out of 54 vacancies, 16 are for the post of Junior Technician, 12 for Junior Office Assistant, 10 each for Junior Bullion Assistant and supervisor and 6 vacancies for the post of Engraver III.

IGM will conduct the online examination 2021 at selected centres tentatively between March and April 2021. The final schedule for the IGM written exam 2021 will be released later.

IGM Recruitment 2020: Eligibility criteria

Supervisor Level–S1 - Candidates must pass full-time Diploma in Engineering (Mechanical/Civil/Metallurgical) with first-class. Candidates having B.Tech./B.E./B.Sc.(Engg) degree in the relevant trade will also be considered eligible.

Engraver-III Level–B4 - candidates should have a Bachelor degree in Fine Arts (Sculpture/Metal Works/ Painting) with at least 55% marks.

Junior Office Assistant/ Junior Bullion Assistant - Applicants having should have graduation with at least 55% marks and computer knowledge with typing speed 40 wpm in English and 30 wpm in Hindi.

Junior Technician - Applicants with full-time ITI Certificate in Electronics Trade along with one year NAC certificate from NCVT are eligible to apply.

The selection of candidates for all posts the will be done on the basis of marks obtained in the online examination conducted by IGM. Candidates can read the official notification here

Applicants are advised to keep checking the India Government Mint, Kolkata official website for further updates.