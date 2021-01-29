IGNOU 2020 Hall Ticket For December TEE 2020 Out; Check Steps to Download

The IGNOU 2020 hall ticket for December TEE 2020 has been released on the official website www.ignou.ac.in. Due to the IGNOU system maintenance issues, the admit card download facility of IGNOU December TEE 2020 has been suspended temporarily. All the candidates who are due to appear in the December term-end examination can download the IGNOU hall ticket with the help of their 9-digit enrolment number and choosing the respective course they have registered for. It is mandatory for the candidates to carry the hard copy of their IGNOU hall ticket along with a government photo ID proof to prove their authenticity. IGNOU hall ticket has been released only for the candidates who had earlier filled the examination form of IGNOU admission 2020 for December term-end examinations.

IGNOU Hall Ticket December TEE 2020: Steps To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website of IGNOU- ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Student Support” section. A new window will open.

Step 3: Click on the “Results” tab

Step 4: On the left side of the homepage, click on the hall ticket/admit card 2020 link

Step 5: Click on the link that reads “Hall Ticket for Term End Exam December 2020”. A new window will open.

Step 6: Candidates will be required to enter their 9-digit enrolment number (which was generated during the registration). Select the respective course from the dropdown list in the menu bar.

Step 7: Click on the “Submit” tab

Step 8: IGNOU hall ticket December TEE 2020 will be displayed on the computer screen.

IGNOU 2020 Hall Ticket: How To Make Corrections In The Admit Card

In case a candidate finds any discrepancies in the details mentioned on the IGNOU admit card or they have issues while downloading the hall ticket, the candidate must reach out to the IGNOU help desk at the following numbers or send an email at the given email ID.

IGNOU Helpline Numbers

29533870, 29533869, 29572516, 29572514, 29572513

Email ID - ssc@ignou.ac.in