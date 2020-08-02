Take the pledge to vote

IGNOU Admission 2020: IGNOU Extends Admission Forms Submission Date for July Session; Last Date Till Aug 16

IGNOU Admission 2020: Those interested in applying for any courses can visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.samarth.edu.in. Earlier, the last date was July 31.

August 2, 2020
IGNOU Admission 2020 | The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the extension of the last date to submit fresh admission forms of all Masters/ Bachelor/ Diplomas programmes of the July session. This would be applied on both online and offline methods of application form submission. The last date for admission for all programmes has been now extended till August 16.

Those interested in applying for any courses can visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.samarth.edu.in. Earlier, the last date was July 31.

Interested candidates can read the prospects here. All candidates are advised to read the eligibility criteria, fee details, duration, etc. carefully before filling the admission form for any course.

There are various programmes offered by the IGNOU, such as Master’s degrees, Bachelor’s degrees and PG Diplomas, every year.

