IGNOU Admission 2020: IGNOU Invites Application for Various Degree Courses at ignou.ac.in, Apply by July 31

IGNOU Admission 2020 | The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) released notification regarding admission in various bachelor degree, post graduate degree, PG Diploma, PG Certificate and certificate programmes courses on July 19, Sunday. The IGNOU Admission 2020 prospectus and other details were released by the officials of the official website at ignou.ac.in. The last date to apply for all the Open Distance Learning (ODL) is July 30.

According to Hindustan Times, in a press release, the body said, “Indira Gandhi National Open University has announced admission to its Academic Programmes offered through ODL mode for the Academic Session commencing from July- 2020. The BACHELORS’ DEGREE programmes of the university offer a plethora of choices for students after 10+2 (12th class or Senior secondary)”.

Interested students can read the prospects here. All candidates are advised to read the eligibility criteria carefully before filling the admission form.

Here are the list of courses offered by IGNOU:

1. Bachelor of Arts (Tourism Studies)

2. Bachelor of Computer Applications

3. Bachelor of Social Work

4. Bachelor of Library and Information Sciences

5. Bachelor of Arts

6. Bachelor of Commerce

7. Bachelor of Science

8. Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Economics

9. Bachelor of Arts (Honours) History

10. Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Political Science

11. Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Psychology

12. Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Public Administration

13. Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Sociology

14. Bachelor of Science (Honours) Anthropology

15. Bachelor of Arts (Honours) English

16. Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Hindi

17. Bachelor of Arts (Vocational Studies) Tourism Management

18. Bachelor of Commerce (Accountancy and Finance)

19. Bachelor of Commerce (Corporate Affairs and Administration)

20. Bachelor of Commerce (Financial and Cost Accounting)

21. Bachelor of Business Administration(Retailing)

22. Bachelor of Science (Hospitality and Hotel Administration)

23. Bachelor of Business Administration (Services Management)